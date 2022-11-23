Air India announces footprint expansion to six destinations in US, Europe

Air India on Wednesday announced the strengthening and expansion of its global footprint with the launch of new flights connecting Mumbai with New York, Paris and Frankfurt, and the resumption of non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Copenhagen, Milan and Vienna. This expansion comes as the airline continues to make progress in augmenting its fleet with newly-leased aircraft, and the return of existing aircraft to active service.

The new Mumbai-New York service will operate daily at John F Kennedy International Airport using B777-200LR aircraft and will commence on February 14, 2023. It will complement Air India's existing daily service from Delhi to the New York area's John F Kennedy International Airport and four weekly flights to Newark Liberty airport, a statement said. This takes Air India's India-US frequency to 47 non-stop flights per week, the statement added.

To Europe, Air India will add four weekly Delhi-Milan routes starting from February 1, 2023, and thrice-weekly flights on each of Delhi-Vienna and Delhi-Copenhagen, commencing from February 18 and March 1, 2023, respectively. From Mumbai, new flights are also planned to three weekly Paris and four weekly Frankfurt starting next quarter. All these flights will be operated by Air India's B787-8 Dreamliner aircraft featuring 18 Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats. However, the schedule is yet to be decided.

With the resumption of these flights, Air India will serve seven cities in Europe with 79 weekly non-stop flights - 48 to the United Kingdom and 31 to Continental Europe, the statement said. "A key element of our five-year transformation plan, Vihaan.AI, is to strengthen India's global network, connecting India's major cities with even more destinations. The introduction of these new non-stop flights to New York, Milan, Vienna, Copenhagen, Paris and Frankfurt, is another step in that journey, which will accelerate as our aircraft fleet expands. We look forward to welcoming guests and sharing Air India's warm Indian hospitality with them," said Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India.

Bookings for the new flights, except for Paris and Frankfurt, are now open. Paris and Frankfurt schedules, and the opening of bookings, will be announced separately. (ANI)

