Ariel's New Matic Powder and Liquid Among First Detergents in India that Removes Over 100 Tough Stains in 1 Wash Inside the Machine

Detergent brand joins hands with its brand ambassador and celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to take up the #ArielVs100Stains challenge as part of its latest campaign Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Ariel, world's No. 1 brand recommended by washing machine makers*, brings you the power to remove over 100 stains in 1 wash inside the machine so that you don't have to worry about tough stains. Ariel has partnered with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor to take on the #ArielVs100Stain challenge and to prove if this claim holds true. We face different kind of tough stains in our daily life. Sometimes one garment can have multiple stains, or each laundry load can contain different types of stains on garments of different family members. Consumers often use hacks to remove these tough stains which not only takes time but also ends in dissatisfactory results. Ariel's new Matic Powder and Liquid designed for front and top load washing machines has stain guard technology that removes over 100 tough stains like food stains like turmeric, oil, ghee, chocolate, curry, mud, pickles, tomato ketchup, or sweat, make up etc. inside the machine in 1 wash. It also protects colours from fading and gives clothes a pleasant fragrance.

Watch the TVC here www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmwpOmlqLK8 Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India and Fabric Care Head for the P&G Indian Subcontinent said, "At Ariel, we always strive to bring superior laundry innovation to our consumers and our goal is to reinvent cleaning to remove the toughest of stains, reveal the brightest of colours in the toughest of conditions. With our #ArielVs100Stains challenge, we are again pushing boundaries by bringing the best of cleaning for over 100 toughest of tough stains to our consumers. Whether our consumers are dealing with multiple stains in one laundry load or different stains on different days - Ariel is the solution. We are confident that our consumers everywhere will be delighted with the results from the new Ariel Matic Powder and Ariel Matic Liquids." Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, "I have been associated with Ariel for many years and they are always striving to bring the best of the best solutions for our laundry needs. With the #ArielVs100Stains, they are becoming the super solution to more than 100 tough stains." He further added, "While working in the kitchen, our whites are stained with multiple ingredients, and we can't always remove tough stains from our clothes. I was very curious, but I saw for myself that the new Ariel Matic Liquid 100-stain promise does hold true." The film for the brand's #ArielVs100stains challenge is conceptualised and executed by Leo Burnett and features Chef Sanjeev Kapoor who is seen travelling across the country collecting tough stains and challenging them with Ariel. He collects fabrics with stubborn and seemingly impossible stains on them which are then washed and cleaned to perfection without damaging the apparel with the new Ariel Matic Liquid.

*More leading washing machine makers recommend Ariel than any other brand globally

