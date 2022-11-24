IOC launches 'TB Mukt IndianOil Parivar' programme

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has launched the 'TB Mukt IndianOil Parivar' programme to eradicate the menace of Tuberculosis from the IOC family by 2025.

The firm aims to reach out to almost 7 lakh stakeholders to eradicate Tuberculosis by 2025, the company said in a statement.

The 'TB Mukt IndianOil Parivar' pledge is in line with the government's call to end TB in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 2030.

''The program will reach out to almost 7 lakh IOC stakeholders and family members. The stakeholders include employees, contractual workers, fuel station customer attendants, LPG delivery personnel and tank truck crew,'' it said.

IOC will implement a tuberculosis elimination workplace policy at its locations across the country, by screening the entire workforce for TB, creating awareness and capacity-building in-house medical doctors and paramedical staff.

This is aimed at accelerating the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program,'' the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IOC, said, ''Tuberculosis remains a public health crisis and a health security threat, and its rising footprint in India is a matter of grave concern.'' Touching upon IOC's crusade against Tuberculosis beyond the workplace, he said the firm is also supporting India's fight against Tuberculosis through an integrated program to screen the population of Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), IOC, said, ''IndianOil has drawn up a detailed program for achieving 'TB Mukt IndianOil Parivar'. We will collaborate closely with the Central TB Division of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to make all efforts to fight against the disease''.

This campaign, apart from enhancing awareness of Tuberculosis at IOC installations, will also identify high-risk populations, conduct systematic screening camps, and support the treatment of TB while securing the employability and earnings of the affected groups.

IOC shall also carry out special training and workshops on TB diagnosis for doctors, paramedical staff, and nurses.

