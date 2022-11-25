Left Menu

Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar

The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, trading in a narrow range between 60 and 61 to the dollar as it has for much of the week, supported by exporters buying roubles to cover month-end tax payments.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 12:49 IST
Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, trading in a narrow range between 60 and 61 to the dollar as it has for much of the week, supported by exporters buying roubles to cover month-end tax payments. At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 60.50 and had gained 0.5% to trade at 62.90 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 8.43.

The rouble has been painting a similar picture of late, said Alexei Antonov of Alor Broker, rising for most of the day and giving up gains in the last two hours of trading. "This trading pattern is likely to continue today," Antonov said.

The rouble is supported by a month-end tax period in which exporters usually convert foreign exchange revenue into roubles to pay domestic liabilities. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $85.6 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.4% to 1,150.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 2,209.6 points.

Market participants were fairly inactive during the previous session, said Sinara Investment Bank. The one "bright spot" was the dynamics of Veon securities. The Amsterdam-listed telecoms operator's shares soared after it announced plans to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom, to senior members of the Vimpelcom management team, for 130 billion roubles ($2.2 billion).

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see ($1 = 60.5300 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022