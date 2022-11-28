Left Menu

Four of a family killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A prayer leader of a mosque and three members of his family were killed when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place near Prem Mandir in the Chenani area of Udhampur district around 8.30 am when the family was on its way to Jammu from their Gool-Sangaldan village in Ramban district, the officials said.

Their car skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-feet gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday, they said.

Imam (prayer leader) of Jamia Masjid Sangaldan, Mufti Abdul Hamid (32) and his father Mufti Jamal Din (65) were killed on the spot, while his mother Hajra Begum (60) and nephew Adil Gulzar (16) were rescued, and taken to a hospital in Udhampur district.

However, both the injured succumbed to their injuries, the officials said, adding the bodies of all four deceased were shifted to the hospital's mortuary room for post-mortem.

