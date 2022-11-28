Left Menu

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed 1.79 times on Day 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:18 IST
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed 1.79 times on Day 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard was fully subscribed on the first day of offer and ended the trade with 1.79 times subscription on Monday.

The Rs 251.14-crore IPO received bids for 1,43,79,060 shares against 80,12,990 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 2.60 times subscription, non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.80 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 35 per cent.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 216 crore and an offer for sale of 14,83,000 equity shares.

Price range for the offer is at Rs 216-237 a share.

Elara Capital (India) and Monarch Networth Capital are the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022