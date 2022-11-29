Left Menu

IMF chief urges more targeted COVID approach in China -AP interview

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:37 IST
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday urged Beijing to back away from stringent lockdowns to manage ongoing COVID-19 cases and instead move toward more targeted actions, citing the impact on China's people and economy in an interview with the Associated Press.

Georgieva called on Beijing to undergo a "recalibration" of its so-called "zero COVID" approach, according to the interview, which comes as protests against China's policies have sparked demonstrations in multiple cities.

The head of the fund also addressed inflation and interest rates, rising energy prices and the hunger crisis, according to the AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

