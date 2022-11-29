IMF chief urges more targeted COVID approach in China -AP interview
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday urged Beijing to back away from stringent lockdowns to manage ongoing COVID-19 cases and instead move toward more targeted actions, citing the impact on China's people and economy in an interview with the Associated Press.
Georgieva called on Beijing to undergo a "recalibration" of its so-called "zero COVID" approach, according to the interview, which comes as protests against China's policies have sparked demonstrations in multiple cities.
The head of the fund also addressed inflation and interest rates, rising energy prices and the hunger crisis, according to the AP.
