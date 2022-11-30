Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-11-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 13:32 IST
Chidambaram expresses shock over Vikram Kirloskar's death
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed shock over the demise of Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman, Vikram S Kirloskar and said his contribution to the automobile sector would be remembered forever.

Kirloskar died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bengaluru on November 29, the automaker said.

''Vikram Kirloskar's sudden passing away is a shock and a great loss to industry in India. Few business persons possessed his qualities of leadership, compassion and genuine friendship,'' Chidambaram said in a tweet.

''His contribution to the automobile industry will be remembered forever. I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter and the other members of his family.'' Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese auto maker Toyota Motor Company and the 130-year-old diversified conglomerate Kirloskar Group.

The company, which sells a range of vehicles, unveiled a new variant of its highly popular sports utility vehicle 'Innova HyCross' recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

