Chidambaram expresses shock over Vikram Kirloskar's death

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed shock over the demise of Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman, Vikram S Kirloskar and said his contribution to the automobile sector would be remembered forever.

Kirloskar died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bengaluru on November 29, the automaker said.

''Vikram Kirloskar's sudden passing away is a shock and a great loss to industry in India. Few business persons possessed his qualities of leadership, compassion and genuine friendship,'' Chidambaram said in a tweet.

''His contribution to the automobile industry will be remembered forever. I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter and the other members of his family.'' Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese auto maker Toyota Motor Company and the 130-year-old diversified conglomerate Kirloskar Group.

The company, which sells a range of vehicles, unveiled a new variant of its highly popular sports utility vehicle 'Innova HyCross' recently.

