Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as focus turns to Powell speech

U.S. stock indexes were set to open flat on Wednesday ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day, while Tesla shares gained after the electric-vehicle maker's sales in China nearly doubled. Powell's speech will be closely watched for signs of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes by the central bank, as well as to assess the general health of the U.S. economy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:52 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as focus turns to Powell speech
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock indexes were set to open flat on Wednesday ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day, while Tesla shares gained after the electric-vehicle maker's sales in China nearly doubled.

Powell's speech will be closely watched for signs of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes by the central bank, as well as to assess the general health of the U.S. economy. "The market is expecting him (Powell) to say maybe we won't do the 75 bps hike ... when people listen to the Fed Chair speak, they're waiting for that little hint," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

Hopes that the Fed will now hike rates in smaller increments and recent data pointing to a mild cooling in prices have positioned the benchmark S&P 500 index for its second straight month of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained nearly 18% in the last two months, while the Nasdaq index has added about 4%.

Traders expect the Fed to increase rates by 50 basis points in December, with the rates peaking in June 2023. Tesla Inc's shares rose 0.8% in premarket trading as its China sales in November were boosted by price cuts and incentives offered on its Model 3 and Model Y, according to data from China Merchants Bank International.

The company led gains among other growth stocks, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc , all of which rose between 0.3% and 0.4%. Risk appetite was briefly boosted by a drop in yields on the two-year and the 10-year Treasury notes after the ADP National Employment report showed private employment increased by 127,000 in November, below expectations of 200,000 jobs.

The reading suggested demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates, and comes ahead of the Labor Department's closely watched nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. The data is expected to show 200,000 job additions in November, compared with 261,000 jobs in the prior month. The Commerce Department's second estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product showed the economy grew at a 2.9% annualized rate, higher than expectations of a 2.7% growth.

"A mixed bag this morning. So I don't really make much out of that, I'd like to see what Powell has to say," Saluzzi added. At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23 points, or 0.2%.

Boeing Co shares gained 1.3% after U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell drafted a proposal granting exceptions for the planemaker's two 737 MAX variants if they include safety enhancements. Biogen Inc jumped 4.3% after its experimental Alzheimer's drug slowed cognitive decline in a closely watched trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022