Four killed as car rams into stationary truck in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 09:32 IST
Representative Image
At least four people, including two women, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside on National Highway 16 in Odisha's Khurda district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place early during the day in Badapokhari area when the deceased were travelling to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Puri.

All four occupants of the car died on the spot, a police officer said, adding that the deceased were in the age group of 25-35 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

