Odisha pays rich tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 101st birth anniv

Odisha's leaders, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Naveen Patnaik paid rich tributes to former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his 101th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Majhi, along with his cabinet colleagues, offered floral tributes at the statue of Vajpayee on the AIIMS Bhubaneswar premises.

Taking to X, Kambhampati said, ''On the occasion of Good Governance Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, we fondly remember a statesman whose humility, wisdom and steadfast commitment to public service left an indelible mark on our nation.'' ''His vision of transparent, efficient and people-centric governance continues to guide our collective efforts towards inclusive and sustainable development. I pay our respectful tribute to his inspiring legacy,'' he said.

Majhi, in a statement, described Vajpayee as a passionate nationalist, exemplar of good governance, leader of the people, and builder of modern India.

''A prominent patriot and humanitarian leader, Atal ji's personality was unparalleled. He was the true architect of transforming politics into national policy. Every decision he took resonated with the nation's development and public welfare,'' Majhi wrote on X in Odia.

Patnaik, who served as a Union minister in the Vajpayee cabinet called him a ''towering statesman and exemplary parliamentarian''.

''Humble tributes to former prime minister #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. Atal ji was a towering statesman, an exemplary parliamentarian, and a luminous poet-orator. Generations will draw inspiration from his ideals, his unwavering commitment to India's progress and inclusive nation building,'' he said in an X post.

Several programmes are being conducted across the state to mark Vajpayee's birth anniversary, who was born on December 25, 1924, and served as India's prime minister three times between 1996 and 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)