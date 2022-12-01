Left Menu

Foreign investors infused Rs 36,239 crore in Indian stock markets in November

Foreign portfolio investors have infused funds worth Rs 36,239 crore in Indian stock markets in the month of November and became net buyers again, data from National Securities Depository showed.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 10:15 IST
Foreign investors infused Rs 36,239 crore in Indian stock markets in November
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused funds worth Rs 36,239 crore in Indian stock markets in the month of November and became net buyers again, data from National Securities Depository showed. In September and October, they were net sellers amid the strong US dollar index, weak rupee, and tightening of monetary policy.

The latest inflow of funds has been supporting Indian stock markets. Indian stock indices traded sharply higher on Thursday morning and hit their lifetime highs for the fourth straight day. Robust foreign fund inflows into Indian equities, the appreciating Rupee, and hints by the US central bank about the moderating rate of interest hikes supported the investors' sentiment.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the current market fundaments are "hugely favourable" for the continuation of foreign fund inflows into India. Coming back to foreign investors, barring July and August and November when they were net buyers, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had been selling equities in the Indian markets for a year, which started in October 2021 for various reasons.

So far in 2022, they sold Rs 132,558 crore worth of stocks in India on a cumulative basis, NSDL data showed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022