Left Menu

Sterling at fresh 16-week high as dollar takes a beating

Sterling rose to a near 16-week high against a broadly-soft dollar on Thursday, with currency traders looking past gloomy British manufacturing data for now.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 16:39 IST
Sterling at fresh 16-week high as dollar takes a beating
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling rose to a near 16-week high against a broadly-soft dollar on Thursday, with currency traders looking past gloomy British manufacturing data for now. The pound was last up 0.8% against the dollar at $1.2157, its highest level since Aug. 12, breaching the previous high of $1.2153 touched on Nov. 24.

Sterling was also 0.6% higher versus the euro at 85.865 pence per euro. "There is not a great deal happening domestically, it's a very dollar-focused week, particularly after Powell's comments yesterday," said Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The dollar fell more than 1.5% to a three-month low against the yen on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said U.S. rate hikes could be scaled back "as soon as December". The pound has recovered ground from lows hit in September in the aftermath of then-Prime Minister Liz Truss' mini-budget.

Despite the uptick in recent months, the pound remains 10.3% lower on the year and traders are still focused on Britain's gloomy economic outlook. Data on Thursday meanwhile showed British manufacturing activity falling for a fourth month in a row in November as businesses faced the weakest overseas demand in 2-1/2 years, leading to job cuts and reduced confidence about the year ahead.

"Our longer term outlook for sterling is still negative and that is driven by the imbalances and the need for capital inflows, and all the reasons that have been there for some time," said Cole. Inflation in the UK is still running at a four-decade high as households grapple with a cost-of-living crisis. Meanwhile the Bank of England (BoE) has been hiking interest rates since late 2021, tasked with bringing inflation back to its 2% target.

Money markets are fully pricing in a 50-basis-point rate hike at the BoE's Dec. 15 meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022