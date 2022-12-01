Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE -Enfamil maker Reckitt sees formula shortage continuing until Spring

A shortage of infant formula that has hit the United States for most of this year - prompting White House intervention - is likely to "persist to some degree" until spring, according to the maker of Enfamil, now the biggest brand in the market.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 18:18 IST
EXCLUSIVE -Enfamil maker Reckitt sees formula shortage continuing until Spring
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@discoverRB)
  • Country:
  • United States

A shortage of infant formula that has hit the United States for most of this year - prompting White House intervention - is likely to "persist to some degree" until spring, according to the maker of Enfamil, now the biggest brand in the market. Earlier this year, baby formula aisles at supermarkets were emptied by panicked parents after former top U.S. manufacturer Abbott Laboratories in February recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas. The products, which were made at a plant in Michigan, were pulled after complaints of bacterial infections.

Supermarkets like Target and Walgreens Boots Alliance were forced to limit sales of formula, putting pressure on the Biden administration to address the crisis. The White House in May took steps to address the shortage, invoking the Defense Production Act to help manufacturers obtain the ingredients needed to ramp up supply. Supplies are yet to return to normal since the peak of the crisis in May and June, despite the U.S. making progress in replenishing stocks, said Robert Cleveland, Reckitt's senior vice president, North America and Europe Nutrition.

"I suspect that will persist to some degree until the spring resets," he said. "Really, when we talk about the crisis we talk about the condition of the shelves and how they appear to consumers, and how well that shelf meets their needs." Rival manufacturer Perrigo Company Plc declined to comment, while Danone, maker of Aptamil, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reckitt, whose share of the U.S. infant formula market has skyrocketed since the recall to make it the no.1 supplier in the market, said it has yet to see its newfound popularity recede. The company's share of just over 50% of the market has "remained relatively unchanged", Cleveland said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022