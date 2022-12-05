Largest cargo aircraft Beluga lands in Hyderabad Airport

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has witnessed the landing of one of the world’s largest cargo aeroplane, Airbus Beluga.

A press release from the airport operator on Monday said the whale-shaped Beluga landed here on Sunday night and would take off today. GMR Hyderabad International Airport made special arrangements for its landing, parking and take-off. The Beluga is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo, it said.

Earlier, the world’s “biggest cargo aircraft” Antonov An-225 made its first landing here in May 2016.

The Hyderabad airport was chosen based on the infrastructure strength and technical parameters, the release added.

