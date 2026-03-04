Escalating Conflict: US-Israel Airstrikes Intensify against Iran

On the fifth day of the intense conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran, multiple airstrikes have targeted Iran's capital and other key cities. These attacks aim primarily at Iranian leadership and military positions. The conflict shows no signs of abating and has had far-reaching economic effects.

The response from Iran has been swift, with missile and drone attacks launched against Israeli positions and regional infrastructure. The escalation has already resulted in over 1,000 casualties in Iran alone. Economic repercussions are evident as oil prices have surged past USD 84 a barrel, stoking fears of a global economic downturn.

Amidst the military exchanges, questions loom about the long-term stability of the Iranian regime, especially following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Senior administration officials in the US have tempered discussions of regime change, while Israel continues its aggressive strategy against Iranian military capabilities.