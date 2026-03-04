Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: US-Israel Airstrikes Intensify against Iran

The fifth day of war between the US-Israel coalition and Iran sees intensive airstrikes on Iranian cities, targeting leaders and infrastructure. Iran retaliates with missile and drone attacks. The conflict impacts global oil prices and raises fears of regional instability. The situation remains critical with heavy casualties reported on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:17 IST
Escalating Conflict: US-Israel Airstrikes Intensify against Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On the fifth day of the intense conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran, multiple airstrikes have targeted Iran's capital and other key cities. These attacks aim primarily at Iranian leadership and military positions. The conflict shows no signs of abating and has had far-reaching economic effects.

The response from Iran has been swift, with missile and drone attacks launched against Israeli positions and regional infrastructure. The escalation has already resulted in over 1,000 casualties in Iran alone. Economic repercussions are evident as oil prices have surged past USD 84 a barrel, stoking fears of a global economic downturn.

Amidst the military exchanges, questions loom about the long-term stability of the Iranian regime, especially following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Senior administration officials in the US have tempered discussions of regime change, while Israel continues its aggressive strategy against Iranian military capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourning

Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourn...

 India
2
Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

 Global
3
Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

 United Arab Emirates
4
Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026