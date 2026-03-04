104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

Sheikh Ibrahim, a 104-year-old resident of West Bengal, has been placed in the 'under adjudication' category on the final electoral rolls released by the Election Commission, sparking a controversy over voter rights.

Ibrahim, a voter since India's first general elections, expressed his dismay at the unprecedented situation, questioning if it is a crime to live beyond a century. While his family complied with the Election Commission's requirements, Ibrahim's status remains unresolved, leading to allegations of unfair practices.

The Trinamool Congress criticized the situation, accusing the Election Commission of voter suppression. The allegations suggest a political strategy to manipulate voter demographics, with the TMC asserting that West Bengal will oppose such actions. As of now, neither the EC nor BJP has responded to the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)