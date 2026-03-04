Left Menu

Spain Stands Firm Against U.S. Trade Threats Amid Iran Conflict

Spain refuses to comply with U.S. demands to use its bases for strikes on Iran, despite U.S. President Trump's threats of a trade embargo. Spain positions itself against the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, drawing support from the EU and maintaining its anti-war stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:17 IST
Spain is resolute in its decision not to accede to U.S. pressures to facilitate military strikes against Iran. Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero, on Wednesday, emphasized Spain's sovereignty and refusal to become subservient to other nations, directly challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's coercive measures.

Trump has considered placing a trade embargo on Spain after its refusal to allow use of shared military facilities for aggressive actions against Tehran. Spain's denouncement of U.S. and Israeli actions as reckless has set it apart from other European nations, with the European Commission expressing solidarity with Spain against Trump's threats.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned against the global repercussions of the conflict, maintaining Spain's anti-war policy. Meanwhile, sectors like pharmaceuticals and olive oil monitor potential sanction impacts. Despite criticism from Israel, Spain continues to uphold its values and distance itself from military aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

