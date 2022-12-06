Left Menu

MP: Devotees to be prohibited from carrying mobile phones to Mahakal Temple from Dec 20

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:37 IST
MP: Devotees to be prohibited from carrying mobile phones to Mahakal Temple from Dec 20
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Visitors at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city will not be permitted to carry their mobile phones inside the premises from December 20 for security reasons, a senior district official said. The temple management committee headed by its chairman and district collector Ashish Singh took the decision in this regard at a meeting held on Monday.

After the meeting, Singh informed that mobile phones will be prohibited inside the temple from December 20 for security reasons.

Hotels and other places of lodging have been directed to put up this information so that devotees arrive at the temple without mobile phones, the collector said.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country and attracts a large number of devotees.

Many other decisions were also taken by the temple management committee.

The collector said said luxury air-conditioned electric buses will be operated in the city for tourists.

The buses will be run on routes covering all temples and tourist places on a hop on-hop off basis, for which visitors need to purchase only a single ticket, he said.

A call centre will also be started soon with 50 parallel phone lines to help devotees, the collector said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022