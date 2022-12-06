Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar recalls around 1K units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 18:46 IST
Toyota Kirloskar recalls around 1K units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday said it is recalling around 994 units of its recently launched mid-sized sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder to fix a faulty seat belt part.

In a statement, the company said it has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for certain Urban Cruiser Hyryder units to investigate for a possible issue with front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly.

Around 994 vehicles of the specified models may have been impacted by this concern, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

The front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly will be replaced from the suspected vehicles, it added.

The recall is being initiated in-line with the company's commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, the automaker said.

Till date there have been no reported failures of the affected part, it added.

TKM had launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder in July this year. The model is priced between Rs 10.48 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Earlier, in the day Maruti Suzuki India said it is recalling 9,125 units of its models Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara to fix possible defects in a part of the front row seat belts.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

TKM has recently phased out the Urban Cruiser compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) from its product portfolio in the country.

The automaker introduced the model, a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza, in September 2020 and it registered cumulative wholesales of over 65,000 units till date.

In a statement, the company had said that in order to further enhance customers' mobility experience, its product strategy is focused on bringing in models based on the feedback from customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022