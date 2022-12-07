Gold futures gain Rs 10 to Rs 53,770/10 gm
Gold price on Wednesday increased by Rs 10 to Rs 53,770 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 10 or 0.02 per cent at Rs 53,770 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,857 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold was trading 0.14 per cent higher at USD 1,784.90 per ounce in New York.
