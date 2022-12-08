Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as MD, CEO

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has appointed Shenu Agarwal as MD and CEO of the company with immediate effect.

Agarwal will drive the technology development, growth, and future strategy for the company towards achieving its vision to be among the top ten commercial vehicle players globally, the Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker said in a statement.

He joins the company from Escorts Kubota, where he was designated as president. ''Agarwal has a proven track record as a leader from a business conglomerate and is an all-rounder, having worked in different capacities in many disciplines. ''Our focus on reliability, ambition to achieve global scale, and our constant pursuit of enhancing stakeholder value at Ashok Leyland all will get further strengthened with him at the helm,'' Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

