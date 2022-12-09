Left Menu

European shares rise as industrials, financials gain on China optimism

European shares rose on Friday as industrial and financial stocks gained on optimism over China relaxing COVID curbs, while Credit Suisse climbed on news of a capital raise. The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% at 0810 a.m. GMT and appeared set to snap a five-day losing streak that was largely driven by concerns about an impending global recession brought on by sharp rate hikes from central banks.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:12 IST
European shares rise as industrials, financials gain on China optimism
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose on Friday as industrial and financial stocks gained on optimism over China relaxing COVID curbs, while Credit Suisse climbed on news of a capital raise.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% at 0810 a.m. GMT and appeared set to snap a five-day losing streak that was largely driven by concerns about an impending global recession brought on by sharp rate hikes from central banks. Data on Thursday showing a rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims, however, has raised investor hopes that the Federal Reserve could temper its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes.

Investors have also cheered China easing its strict COVID curbs which they hope would help drive a recovery in the country's economy. Industrial stocks including Airbus were among the biggest boosts to the STOXX 600, while the financial services sector rose as shares of Credit Suisse rebounded further from record lows hit last week.

Credit Suisse shares rose 3.0% after the embattled bank hailed a "milestone" in its turnaround plan on Thursday after raising 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.39 billion) as part of a 4 billion franc cash call. Despite early gains, the STOXX 600 was still likely to log losses this week after seven straight weekly gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022