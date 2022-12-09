Left Menu

Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner

A Chinese airline on Friday became the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported.The Commercial Aircraft Corp.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-12-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:29 IST
Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese airline on Friday became the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported.

The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China's C919 is part of the ruling Communist Party effort to transform the country into a creator of profitable technologies and reduce reliance on foreign products.

The model delivered to China Eastern Airlines Ltd., one of China's four major carriers, seats 164 passengers, China Central Television reported. It gave no details of where it would be operated.

The single-aisle C919, which is meant to compete with the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, has a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometers, according to the manufacturer. The plane made its first flight in May 2017.

Last month, COMAC announced 300 orders for the C919 from Chinese leasing companies. The company earlier said it had 815 orders for the C919 from 28 customers, including GE Capital Aviation Services and Thailand's City Airways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022