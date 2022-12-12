UPDATE 1-Libyan oil production at 1.2 mln barrels per day, oil minister says
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 12-12-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 17:38 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya is producing about 1.2 million barrels per day of oil, oil minister Mohamed Oun told reporters on the sidelines of an OAPEC meeting on Monday.
"We hope to return to 2010 levels, which was 1.6 million bpd, within two or three years," he added.
He added that he hoped that Libya's decision to lift force majeure on oil and gas exploration, which was announced last week, would encourage foreign oil companies to return to the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy's rightist govt welcomes migrants airlifted from Libya
French court approves Airbus settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan
Airbus to settle French probe over Libya, Kazakhstan by paying 16 million euro fine - hearing
Airbus to settle Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe with fine
Airbus to settle French probe over Libya, Kazakhstan by paying 16 million euro fine - hearing