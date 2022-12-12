Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Libyan oil production at 1.2 mln barrels per day, oil minister says

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 12-12-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 17:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Libya

Libya is producing about 1.2 million barrels per day of oil, oil minister Mohamed Oun told reporters on the sidelines of an OAPEC meeting on Monday.

"We hope to return to 2010 levels, which was 1.6 million bpd, within two or three years," he added.

He added that he hoped that Libya's decision to lift force majeure on oil and gas exploration, which was announced last week, would encourage foreign oil companies to return to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

