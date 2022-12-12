lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards held in Sri Lanka, Dushyant Pratap Singh, Sant Radhey Babuji and these celebrities were honored

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/PNN): International ceremony "lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards" concluded at the famous BMICH in Sri Lanka. During this, guests from India, Sri Lanka and all over the world were honoured. Famous film director Dushyant Pratap Singh from India, film producer Anand Prakash, famous religious leader of India Rastriye Sant Radhey Babuji, dental surgeon Dr Ajay Aryan and Dr Pragati Agarwal were honored in this ceremony. Let us tell you that this event was organized under the direction of Sri Lanka's famous singer and music composer Priyanath Rathnayake. Sant Radhey Babuji said that the relations between India and Sri Lanka date back to the time of Ramayana. Apart from this, on the basis of many popular stories, we can say that the relationship between the two countries on cultural and religious basis is centuries old. For the lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards, he thanked Sri Lanka's famous singer and music composer Priyanath Rathnayake, the director of the program.

Talking to the media, Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh said that the lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards is definitely a successful effort to promote art, culture and business between the countries. At present, many Sri Lankan actors are doing well in Bollywood. He said that he would bring the natural beauty of Sri Lanka to the world through cinema. In this sequence, Dushyant Pratap Singh, Radhe Babuji and other Indian award winners met former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Dushyant told about the upcoming cultural and cinema-related activities between India and Sri Lanka with the Sri Lankan President. Talking to the media, Director Dushyant told that he gets a lot of love every time from Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa.

