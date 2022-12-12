Left Menu

lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards held in Sri Lanka, Dushyant Pratap Singh, Sant Radhey Babuji and these celebrities were honored

International ceremony "lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards" concluded at the famous BMICH in Sri Lanka. During this, guests from India, Sri Lanka and all over the world were honoured. Famous film director Dushyant Pratap Singh from India, film producer Anand Prakash, famous religious leader of India Rastriye Sant Radhey Babuji, dental surgeon Dr Ajay Aryan and Dr Pragati Agarwal were honored in this ceremony. Let us tell you that this event was organized under the direction of Sri Lanka's famous singer and music composer Priyanath Rathnayake.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:53 IST
lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards held in Sri Lanka, Dushyant Pratap Singh, Sant Radhey Babuji and these celebrities were honored
lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards held in Sri Lanka, Dushyant Pratap Singh, Sant Radhey Babuji and these celebrities were honored. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/PNN): International ceremony "lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards" concluded at the famous BMICH in Sri Lanka. During this, guests from India, Sri Lanka and all over the world were honoured. Famous film director Dushyant Pratap Singh from India, film producer Anand Prakash, famous religious leader of India Rastriye Sant Radhey Babuji, dental surgeon Dr Ajay Aryan and Dr Pragati Agarwal were honored in this ceremony. Let us tell you that this event was organized under the direction of Sri Lanka's famous singer and music composer Priyanath Rathnayake. Sant Radhey Babuji said that the relations between India and Sri Lanka date back to the time of Ramayana. Apart from this, on the basis of many popular stories, we can say that the relationship between the two countries on cultural and religious basis is centuries old. For the lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards, he thanked Sri Lanka's famous singer and music composer Priyanath Rathnayake, the director of the program.

Talking to the media, Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh said that the lndo-Sri Lanka Bond Awards is definitely a successful effort to promote art, culture and business between the countries. At present, many Sri Lankan actors are doing well in Bollywood. He said that he would bring the natural beauty of Sri Lanka to the world through cinema. In this sequence, Dushyant Pratap Singh, Radhe Babuji and other Indian award winners met former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Dushyant told about the upcoming cultural and cinema-related activities between India and Sri Lanka with the Sri Lankan President. Talking to the media, Director Dushyant told that he gets a lot of love every time from Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022