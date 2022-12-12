FIH Hockey Men's World Cup: Govt asks airlines to consider enhancing services to Jharsuguda airport

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said it has requested all the scheduled domestic airlines to favourably consider enhancing connectivity to the airport in Jharsuguda in view of the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup in Odisha.

Jharsuguda airport is owned by the Airports Authority of India, and falls under the served category. The airport is presently connected to cities of Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Delhi.

''... the Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested all the scheduled domestic airlines to favourably consider enhancing connectivity to VSS Airport, Jharsuguda in view of the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023,'' Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The tournament will start on January 13 and will continue till January 29. The matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Currently, AAI owns and manages two airports namely Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda in Odisha.

In a separate written reply, Singh said that a team of auditors from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) conducted an audit of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from November 9 to 16.

''During the closing briefing, the ICAO team informed DGCA that the Effective Implementation of India has increased to 85.49 per cent from the previous 69.95 per cent. The draft report of the audit will be provided by ICAO within 90 days after the last day of on-site activity (16.11.2022),'' he said.

