Left Menu

FIH Hockey Men's World Cup: Govt asks airlines to consider enhancing services to Jharsuguda airport

the Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested all the scheduled domestic airlines to favourably consider enhancing connectivity to VSS Airport, Jharsuguda in view of the upcoming FIH Hockey Mens World Cup, 2023, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.The tournament will start on January 13 and will continue till January 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:26 IST
FIH Hockey Men's World Cup: Govt asks airlines to consider enhancing services to Jharsuguda airport

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said it has requested all the scheduled domestic airlines to favourably consider enhancing connectivity to the airport in Jharsuguda in view of the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup in Odisha.

Jharsuguda airport is owned by the Airports Authority of India, and falls under the served category. The airport is presently connected to cities of Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Delhi.

''... the Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested all the scheduled domestic airlines to favourably consider enhancing connectivity to VSS Airport, Jharsuguda in view of the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023,'' Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The tournament will start on January 13 and will continue till January 29. The matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Currently, AAI owns and manages two airports namely Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda in Odisha.

In a separate written reply, Singh said that a team of auditors from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) conducted an audit of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from November 9 to 16.

''During the closing briefing, the ICAO team informed DGCA that the Effective Implementation of India has increased to 85.49 per cent from the previous 69.95 per cent. The draft report of the audit will be provided by ICAO within 90 days after the last day of on-site activity (16.11.2022),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022