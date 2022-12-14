Left Menu

Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy on Dec 17

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:39 IST
Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy on Dec 17
  • Country:
  • India

A Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) will be held at Air Force Academy in Dundigal near here on December 17 to mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force would be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) of the CGP, a Defence release said on Wednesday.

It is the first instance where a foreign Service Chief would be reviewing the CGP, it said.

During the ceremony, Hannan will confer the ''President’s Commission'' to the graduating trainees. The ceremony includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to the Flight Cadets who would be successfully completing Flying and Navigation Training respectively.

The RO will also award ‘Wings’ to officers of the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and trainees from Friendly Foreign Countries on successful completion of their flying training at the Air Force Academy.

He will also present the President’s Plaque to those Flight Cadets who stand first in the overall order of merit in the Flying, Navigation and Ground Duty branches.

The Combined Graduation Parade will also have a fly past by formations of Chetak, Pilatus PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft, skydiving display by Akashganga and aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and Sarang and aerobatic display by SU-30 aircraft, the release added. PTI VVK KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022