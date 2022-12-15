One dead, 41 injured as two buses collide in MP's Indore

A 25-year-old passenger died, while 41 others were injured, four of them seriously, in a collision between two private buses on the Indore-Khandwa road in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police and health officials said.

The accident took place under Simrol police station limits in Indore district when two buses coming from opposite directions collided with each other, a police official said.

At least 42 passengers travelling in the vehicles were injured in the crash and admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore for treatment, he said.

MYH superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur said one of the passengers succumbed to injuries during treatment. The deceased was identified only as Rahul (25), a resident of Khandwa district, Thakur said. Four of the 41 injured are in serious condition, he added.

An eyewitness, Sunil Kumar Shukla, said "I was travelling in one of the buses which was going from Khandwa to Indore. The bus was packed with passengers and was moving with high speed. While trying to take over a vehicle, it collided with another bus coming from the opposite direction injuring many passengers who were screaming for help.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)