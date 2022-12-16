Aviation minister says 5 x-ray machines added at Delhi airport in 9 days

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the Delhi airport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area in nine days. The minister tweeted on a social media site: "Within 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines -- a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3."

An action plan was put in place by authorities to reduce peak hour congestion at Terminal 3 of IGI airport here with Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia taking stock of the situation on Wednesday last. Officials said that changes have taken place at DIAL airport T3 in the last four days and these pertain to several areas including entry, security and immigration process. They said real-time updates on wait time will be posted on social media.

Scindia on Monday paid a surprise visit to the airport and inspected all the suspected congested areas and interacted with the airport staff. Scindia in an exclusive interview with ANI noted that steps were being taken to ensure ease of travel for air passengers. There have been complaints on social media by air passengers experiencing overcrowding at the key terminus.

"Today we've increased the number of entry gates from 14 to 16. There was a meeting with officials inside the airport where we've decided that a signboard should be placed at every entry gate displaying the waiting time before entry," Jyotiraditya Scindia told ANI. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said a three-hour meeting was held with airlines, airport authority and CISF representatives in order to smoothen the congestion and delays at Delhi Airport. He was speaking at the Parliament on Wednesday on the query raised by mediapersons.

The ministry of civil aviation tweeted on Wednesday on the measures taken up to curb congestion and waiting time at the airport as the sudden increase of footfall weighed on the airport infrastructure. The ministry's official Twitter handle posted on Wednesday, "In order to curb congestion and waiting time at @DelhiAirport, necessary actions have been taken which have resulted in the least wait time for boarding at checkpoints, entry gates and smooth transit of passengers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)