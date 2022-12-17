Left Menu

3 of family killed after unidentified vehicle rams into two-wheeler in UP's Chitrakoot: Police

Three members of a family were killed when a motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.Circle Officer city Harsh Pandey said the accident took place at around 8 pm on Friday near Lorhwara village under the Kotwali Sadar police station.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 17-12-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 10:54 IST
3 of family killed after unidentified vehicle rams into two-wheeler in UP's Chitrakoot: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed when a motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (city) Harsh Pandey said the accident took place at around 8 pm on Friday near Lorhwara village under the Kotwali Sadar police station. The unidentified vehicle collided head on with the motorcycle on which the three victims were travelling, he added.

All three victims were killed on the spot, Pandey said.

''The deceased have been identified as Vinay Tripathi (22), Vivek Tripathi (23) and Ankit Tripathi (20). They were residents of Palra village in Kaushambi district and belonged to the same family,'' he said.

The family members of the victims were contacted after an Aadhaar card was found from the bag of Vinay Tiwari.

No helmet was found at the spot of the accident, Pandey said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including children; Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two and more

World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022