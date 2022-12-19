Get Ready to Witness the Launch of the Multi-blockchain Social Media Platform Reelstar in India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's time to witness the launch of the most innovative multi-blockchain social media platform ReelStar in India. Yes, 2022 is ending on a highlight with the launch of ReelStar by Entrepreneurs Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl. ReelStar is created with a revolutionary vision to globally democratise access to Web3, metaverse and future technologies. The company's goal is to bring the 'everything app' - a functional, easy-to-use, private, and secure social media, video streaming, messaging and payments platform that is the bridge to the Web3 Metaverse beginning with our NFT minting and open NFT marketplace/platform. Indian, born and raised, serial entrepreneurs, Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, now based in Australia are the co-founders of this breakthrough app.

Nick Bahl says ReelStar will provide a suite of extensible and innovative user-friendly tools for creation, tokenisation, engagement, connection and analytics for every level of the Media & Entertainment industry (M&E). Individual artists, film studios, record labels, event planners, festival organisers, and cinema and live venue operators, to name just a few, will be able to leverage the platform and tools to add value, and grow and increase connection and engagement with their market. In the future, the platform will enable a broad array of gamified experiences to both energise and maintain existing fans and cultivate new ones. Navdeep Sharma further adds ReelStar's mission is to forge a globally interconnected community of creators and fans, where no one is excluded. This platform will increase engagement and connection between artists, creators, consumers and fans in a safe immersive experience that respects individual privacy. The ReelStar ecosystem is a proprietary solution to the current drawbacks present in blockchain and fiat integration with respect to global regulatory requirements. In addition to the ReelStar app's ease of NFT creation, ReelStar will also provide a bespoke NFT minting and smart contract service. This concierge service is customisable to suit the needs of all levels of creators. It provides curated entry into both primary and secondary NFT marketplaces.

