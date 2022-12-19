Pakistan issues 96 visas to Indian pilgrims

Left Menu

The Pakistan high commission on Monday said it has issued 96 visas to a group of pilgrims from India to facilitate their travel to the Shree Katas Raj temples in the Punjab provinces Chakwal district.Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year.

The Pakistan high commission on Monday said it has issued 96 visas to a group of pilgrims from India to facilitate their travel to the Shree Katas Raj temples in the Punjab province's Chakwal district.

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

''The Pakistan High Commission has issued 96 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to the prominent and sacred Shree Katas Raj temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from December 20-25,'' the Pakistani mission said in a statement.

It said the issuance of visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims is in line with the government of Pakistan's efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. The high commission said Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan, on the occasion, wished the pilgrims a rewarding pilgrimage and underlined that Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites and providing all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths.

