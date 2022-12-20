Gold worth Rs 48.43 lakh seized from passenger at Jaipur airports

Gold worth Rs 48.43 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived at the airport here from Riyad via Sharjah early Monday, an official said.

The Customs official said that on the basis of the passenger's behaviour, he was stopped and checked. During checking, gold weighing 872 grams valued at Rs 48,43,960 in the form of rhodium plated wires was found concealed in the edges of his trolley bag, the officer said. The passenger is being questioned PTI SDA ANB ANB

