Everest Business Funding Shares Powerful Marketing Strategies to Boost E-Commerce Holiday Sales

The holidays are here, and with more people now than ever turning to e-commerce to check off their gift lists, businesses know this is the season that can generate a spike in online sales. Small business experts at the alternative finance firm Everest Business Funding say that organizations can really take advantage of the holiday festivities to make the most out of the amplified sales opportunity through powerful marketing strategies to boost online sales, such as these:

Decorate the Online Store

A business does not have to have a brick-and-mortar location to hang up the holly. An excellent way to get consumers excited about holiday shopping through a store's online platform is by decorating the website's landing pages. A landing page decorated for the festive season can guide consumers directly to special Christmas sales or specific holiday products. Eye-catching decorations will better grab and welcome visitors' attention.

Enhance Website Navigation

An e-commerce store might host the perfect gift that a consumer is looking to buy, but if that consumer never comes across said gift or is unable to locate it, then the match will never be made, and a sale will not be completed. Therefore, marketing teams should strive to set up website navigation that easily guides consumers to the products they are searching for, elevating chances of converting. For example, a simple strategy to navigate visitors to holiday gifts is creating a specific holiday category tab with a keyword search that better helps consumers find what they want and need.

Bundle Offers

Many businesses bundle offers during the holiday season because it is a successful sales strategy that attracts customers. A bundle usually consists of three or more products combined together and sold as an entire unit at a discount. Bundle offers allow people to get the most bang for their buck, which any shopper loves, while at the same time getting multiple items they can give to friends and loved ones as a gift set or use for stocking stuffers.

Offer Multiple Finance Options

Today's economy does not make buying and selling easy for the consumer or the business, which is why companies are more likely to make sales by offering a variety of payment options. Besides paying directly from a credit or debit card, e-commerce stores can offer options such as ApplePay, Venmo, or PayPal as other ways for customers to pay. In addition, for more expensive purchases, e-commerce stores can embrace the new wave of lay-away by partnering with buy now, pay later companies.

Digital Gifts

Early-bird specials are all the norm, but businesses can also cater to the last-minute shopper by having digital gifts readily available during the holiday season, especially the day before Christmas. Riskifield reports that 30% of orders placed on December 24th, or the day before Christmas, specifically are digital goods purchases. To draw lazy shoppers into making a purchase, a marketing team can plan to promote a slight discount for digital purchases the day before and on Christmas.

About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding is a small business owner's trusted partner. They support entrepreneurs by providing them with working capital to expand their businesses and operations. The entire application, approval, and funding process is completed in record time. When you need cash for equipment, staff, renovations, inventory, marketing, or anything else, Everest Business Funding can help.

