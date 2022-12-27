Dhami flags off Winterline Carnival cycle rally

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday flagged off a cycle rally here as part of the Winterline Carnival in Mussoorie. The chief minister inaugurated the annual carnival in Mussoorie on Monday. The Winterline Carnival aims to boost tourism and the cycle rally from Dehradun is being organised as part of it to attract tourists, Dhami said at the flag-off.

The natural beauty of Uttarakhand attracts tourists and the state government is making relentless efforts to encourage tourism. Road, rail and air connectivity are being expanded rapidly and new destinations developed, the chief minister said. A large number of tourists visit Mussoorie during this time to take part in the carnival and gaze at the 'winterline' -- a meteorological phenomenon in which a golden line on the horizon is visible at sunset.

