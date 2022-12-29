Salem businessman tests positive for COVID-19 on return from China

A businessman from nearby Salem who arrived here from China via Singapore has tested positive for Covid-19, official sources said on Thursday.

The 37-year old man, who arrived in the city by a connecting flight on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, the sources said.

''The man, a textile businessman hailing from Ilampillai near Salem, is asymptomatic and under follow-up of health authorities,'' they said.

He is under surveillance of the health authorities and quarantined, they added. The Salem businessman is the fifth person to test positive for Covid. Earlier, two passengers, who returned from Dubai and Cambodia to Chennai on Wednesday and a woman and her six-year old daughter who came from China via Colombo to Madurai had tested positive for the virus.

