PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:05 IST
IndiGo's fleet size grows to 300 aircraft
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
No-frills carrier IndiGo on Friday said its fleet size has grown to 300 aircraft, which will help it cater to the growing passenger volume amid the recovery in travel demand and growth in 2023.

Besides operating Airbus A320 NEO and A320 CEO aircraft along with A321 Neo, the Gurugram-based airline's fleet also has regional jets ATR 72-600.

The airline offers 180 seats on its A320 CEO fleet while its A320 NEO planes are 180 and 186 seaters.

The seating capacity on the A321 fleet is 222/232 and ATR fleet offers 78 seats, IndiGo said in a statement.

''Our fleet size now stands at 300 aircraft, giving wings to our ambitions. We have recently expanded operations across west, east, and north-east India as well as the middle east. The strong fleet will help us cater to emerging travel demands with the addition of capacity across domestic and international destination shores,'' Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said.

IndiGo, which started operations in 2006, currently operates over 1,600 daily flights, connecting 76 domestic and 26 international destinations.

