Exness donates $10,000 to support communities affected by 2022 floods of River Niger

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:49 IST
Exness’ ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Multi-asset broker Exness (www.Exness.com) donated $10,000 to the Rotary Club of Abuja Wuse II to support communities that were devastated by the 2022 floods of the River Niger. The donation was used to buy bags of rice, garri, mosquito nets, confectionaries, and other essential items for the victims. The donation also included financial relief for a number of widows.

Flood disasters are an annual occurrence alongside River Niger and its tributaries. Dredging and blockages from buildings, houses, and other structures are some of the main causes of flooding, which could be prevented by stopping the development of the river's waterways. Exness' involvement, apart from the necessary relief to the affected communities, included measures to reduce the flood occurrence and their disastrous consequences in the future.

"We are very aware of this issue and this is why, in addition to the donation to the flood victims, we partnered with the Rotary International Club District 9142 and Rotary Club Wuse II, Abuja, to call on developers to desist constructions in River Niger tributaries," Tosin Oluwasanya, Exness Key Account Specialist commented. This initiative has managed to attract more than 2,000 people from various affected communities. "Our hearts go with the families and victims of the 2022 flood and we are committed to finding ways to eliminate such disasters in the future", Mr. Oluwasanya continued.

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness' ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Exness' identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts hundreds of thousands of active traders every month, are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records over $2.5 trillion in monthly trading volume and has set its focus on a strategic expansion to new corners of the world, including sub-Saharan Africa.

(With Inputs from APO)

