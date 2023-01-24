Tata Trusts appoints Siddharth Sharma as CEO, Aparna Uppaluri as COO

Tata Trusts has appointed Siddharth Sharma and Aparna Uppaluri as its chief executive officer (CEO) and chief operating officer (COO). In a release, the charitable trust said their appointments will be in effect from April 1, 2023.

Sharma has been in government service for two decades during which he handled important assignments in key ministries, and as the financial advisor to the 13th and 14th Presidents of India. He subsequently joined the Tata group where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio.

Aparna Uppaluri is a professional with exposure in strategic planning and programme development in the fields of philanthropy, women's rights, public health, arts, and culture. With over twenty years of leadership and management experience, she has led initiatives at the Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice and has also served as programme director to oversee different verticals at the Ford Foundation. (ANI)

