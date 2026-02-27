Gavaskar Praises Abhishek Sharma's Resurgence Against Zimbabwe

Legendary India captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed surprise at seeing Abhishek Sharma adopt a defensive stroke, commending the young opener for answering his critics with a formidable half-century against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup. After battling a rough patch post-illness, Abhishek Sharma showcased a remarkable comeback with his dynamic 30-ball 55, helping India secure a crucial 72-run victory.

Gavaskar highlighted Sharma's cautious yet methodical approach, noting this as a significant learning curve. He emphasized that every athlete faces slumps, but Sharma's ability to adapt will benefit him in future matches, specifically highlighting the upcoming clash against West Indies in Kolkata.

Gavaskar also pointed to India's strategic changes from their previous loss to South Africa, particularly lauding Sanju Samson's inclusion for a balanced right-hand, left-hand combination. As India prepares to battle the formidable West Indies, Gavaskar stresses the necessity of tailored strategies to counter their opposition's aggressive style and all-around prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)