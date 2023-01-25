Mumbai cops arrest rape accused fleeing on train within 3 hours of filing FIR

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai police within three hours after a case of raping a 14-year-old girl was registered against him and he was trying to flee to Tamil Nadu in a train, an official said on Tuesday. The man barged into the house of the girl in the Reay Road area and sexually assaulted her finding her alone on Monday evening. He had also threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the incident to anyone, the official said. The girl confided with her mother when she returned home, following which an FIR was registered at around 10:30 pm on Monday. The official said the police came to know that the accused was trying to flee to Tamil Nadu and boarded a train from the CSMT railway station in south Mumbai. A police team nabbed him from a reserved coach between Mulund to Thane railway stations at around 1:30 AM on Tuesday.

A case was registered under section 376 (Punishment for rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.

