UK's Hunt says will prioritise business tax cuts when there is headroom

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 16:22 IST
Jeremy Hunt
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain does not currently have the headroom for large tax cuts but the government would prioritize reducing business taxes if it did, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday.

"At the moment, we don't have the headroom for major tax cuts, but if I was going to prioritize where I would like to see tax cuts, it would be business tax cuts," Hunt told Bloomberg TV.

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

