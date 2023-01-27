UK's Hunt says will prioritise business tax cuts when there is headroom

Britain does not currently have the headroom for large tax cuts but the government would prioritize reducing business taxes if it did, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday.

"At the moment, we don't have the headroom for major tax cuts, but if I was going to prioritize where I would like to see tax cuts, it would be business tax cuts," Hunt told Bloomberg TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)