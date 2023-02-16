Left Menu

MIA installs barcode reader to expedite passenger movement

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:17 IST
The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has installed a 2D barcode reader at the entry gate of the new integrated terminal building to enhance passenger experience expedite their movement through the gate.

The CISF officers manning MIA's terminal entry gates scan the barcodes instead of manually checking the flight tickets. This strategic move helps to prevent congestion at the entry gate during the peak hours and during the holiday season, a release from the MIA said here Thursday.

The new system helps save an average of 20-25 seconds per passenger. The 2D barcode scanners help passenger processing time at the departure entry, thereby help improve passenger experience.

The 2D barcode scanner also prevents passengers entering the terminal using fake or cancelled flight tickets, thus enhancing security. The MIA has always prided itself in setting benchmarks in delivering the best-in-class services at the airport, it said.

The MIA has been developing infrastructure at the airport by enhancing passenger handling capacity and creating robust process management. The airport has also continually strived to deploy the latest technology that allows free flow in the movement of passengers. Passengers who use the web check-in feature before arriving at the airport will benefit from the expedited check-in process and avoid potential delays, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

