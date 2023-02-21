Cyber Security & Cloud Congress Networking Party to be held at Levi’s Stadium!

The Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America (17-18th May) is excited to announce that the venue for the official event networking party will be held at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara.

NETWORKING PARTY DETAILS

The party will take place on the evening of the 17th of May, following the first day of the conference at the nearby Santa Clara Convention Center. The event will be hosted at the prestigious Levi’s 501 Club at the Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers! Paying attendees will have the chance to enjoy an evening of networking and create contacts with some of the industry’s biggest names from 6 pm to 10 pm following Day 1 of the conference.

The networking party will allow you to share your experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided. This opportunity is open for Gold Pass Holders, Ultimate Pass Holders, Speakers, Press, Sponsors, and Exhibitors.

The Early Bird tickets are now available to purchase at a discounted rate of 40%.

WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT?

Over the course of two days at Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations, visit exhibition stalls, and connect with the representatives of some of the world’s biggest brands, all implementing the latest in Cyber Security & Cloud technologies within their sectors.

In addition to the exhibition floor being accessible for free to everyone, Gold tickets will offer an opportunity to listen to knowledge-packed presentations and panel discussions featuring key players sharing their expertise and insights about Cyber Security & Cloud. The event agenda promises to discuss such hot topics as:

The Cyber Security Landscape in 2023 and Beyond

Data Loss Prevention is Better Than Cure: Detection and Response#

Safeguarding Your Organisation from Insider Threats

How to Maintain a Culture of Security in the Workplace

How to be an Ethical Hacker

Are We Entering a Passwordless World?

Emerging Technologies to Combat Ransomware

Latest Trends Within Social Engineering

& with many more subjects to be announced soon! Follow this link to see full agenda topics: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/track/paid-enterprise-security/

Ultimate ticket holders will have a chance to join additional sessions at co-located expos, including:

AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, IoT Tech Expo, Digital Transformation Week, and Edge Computing Expo.

TICKETS

Early bird tickets are now available at a discounted rate of 40% off, but hurry as the prices will increase on Monday 20th of March!

Don’t miss out, secure your Free ticket, Gold Pass, or Ultimate Pass below:

https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/ticket-types-and-prices/.

