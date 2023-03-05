Left Menu

MP: Three killed as car collides with truck in Ujjain

Three persons were killed and as many injured when their car collided with a truck in Madhya Pradeshs Ujjain district on Sunday, police said.The accident occurred near Nipania village on Ujjain-Agra Road, under Ghattiya police station limits, in the afternoon, Ghattiya police station in-charge Vikram Singh Chouhan said.Six employees of a private organisation were travelling to Soyat in a car for a function, when a bus hit their vehicle from behind.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:13 IST
MP: Three killed as car collides with truck in Ujjain
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and as many injured when their car collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Nipania village on Ujjain-Agra Road, under Ghattiya police station limits, in the afternoon, Ghattiya police station in-charge Vikram Singh Chouhan said.

Six employees of a private organisation were travelling to Soyat in a car for a function, when a bus hit their vehicle from behind. The impact caused the car to collide with a truck coming from the opposite direction, he said. The occupants of the car were rushed to Ujjain's civil hospital, where three of them died and three others are undergoing treatment, he said.

The police are on the lookout for the errant bus that had rammed into the car and sped away, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023