MP: Three killed as car collides with truck in Ujjain

Three persons were killed and as many injured when their car collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Nipania village on Ujjain-Agra Road, under Ghattiya police station limits, in the afternoon, Ghattiya police station in-charge Vikram Singh Chouhan said.

Six employees of a private organisation were travelling to Soyat in a car for a function, when a bus hit their vehicle from behind. The impact caused the car to collide with a truck coming from the opposite direction, he said. The occupants of the car were rushed to Ujjain's civil hospital, where three of them died and three others are undergoing treatment, he said.

The police are on the lookout for the errant bus that had rammed into the car and sped away, the official added.

