Left Menu

Egypt's Suez Canal tugboats working to move stranded container ship

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:42 IST
Egypt's Suez Canal tugboats working to move stranded container ship
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Four Suez Canal tugboats are working to move a stranded container ship bound for Portugal after it broke down in the waterway on Sunday, the Canal Authority said.

The authority's spokesman said in a statement that MSC ISTANBUL, which is sailing under the flag of Liberia, was on its way from Malaysia to Portugal when it got stuck.

The spokesman also said traffic in the vital waterway has not been affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023