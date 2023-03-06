Left Menu

Indian economy is doing very well, most countries want to benefit with India: Moroccan minister

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mohcine Jazouli said, "Indian economy is doing very well, thanks to the Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) who is a visionary. Most of the countries want to benefit from the best practices of Indian companies and the Indian government. We consider India as a success story."

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:52 IST
Indian economy is doing very well, most countries want to benefit with India: Moroccan minister
Morocco's Delegate Minister of Investment Mohcine Jazouli.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian economy is doing very well and most of the countries want to benefit from the best practices, Morocco's Delegate Minister of Investment Mohcine Jazouli said on Monday. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mohcine Jazouli said, "Indian economy is doing very well, thanks to the Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) who is a visionary. Most of the countries want to benefit from the best practices of Indian companies and the Indian government. We consider India as a success story."

Jazouli said that India is one of the largest fastest-growing economies of the world and has a lot of success stories. "We want to benefit from India's experience, mainly from financial technologies, and automobile," the minister said, adding, "We can share the experience in renewable energy as Morocco has 40 per cent of production of energy coming from renewable sources." Jazouli spoke to ANI just after having a bilateral meeting with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the 12th edition of FICCI 'MASSMERIZE' conference held here.The Moroccan Minister said, "We met and discussed about the cooperation with India. We can use Morocco as a manufacturing and industrial platform for India. On behalf of Morocco, we invited Indian companies to come and invest in Morocco. So, they can reach a market of almost USD 2.5 billion consumers. Morocco has free trade agreements with countries like the US and European countries as well." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023