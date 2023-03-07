Left Menu

Teen killed, 2 others injured as tractor rams bike in UP

A 15-year-old boy was killed and two others injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor here, police said on Tuesday.Police said the accident took place at the Sikra village, when Sujal, Golu and Kaku were returning from their tuition classes.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:06 IST
Teen killed, 2 others injured as tractor rams bike in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy was killed and two others injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor here, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the accident took place at the Sikra village, when Sujal, Golu and Kaku were returning from their tuition classes. While returning, a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle, killing Sujal, police said, adding that Golu and Kaku who were injured were rushed to a hospital. The tractor driver escaped from the spot, police said.

Station House Officer, Khurja police station, Dharmendra Singh Rathor said the tractor has been seized, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023