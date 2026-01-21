Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy to Launch New Padayatra Amid Allegations Against NDA Government

YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy plans a new padayatra in 1.5 years, alleging institutional weakening under the NDA government. He claims public services and sectors are in crisis, accusing the government of neglecting welfare schemes and education. Reddy vows to rally party support and stand with the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:59 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy to Launch New Padayatra Amid Allegations Against NDA Government
Padayatra
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced plans for a new political walkathon, termed a padayatra, in approximately one-and-a-half years, citing deep concerns over what he calls the severe weakening of state institutions under the NDA coalition government.

Addressing local party representatives in Tadepalli, Reddy expressed growing dissatisfaction among the public with the current administration. He urged party members to unite in strengthening the party's presence in Eluru, anticipating the padayatra could commence in mid-2027.

Reddy outlined systemic failings in education, healthcare, and agriculture, emphasizing delayed welfare payments and inadequate support services. He criticized the government for privatising medical colleges and claimed the withdrawal of key agricultural aids. Weekly meetings with party workers are also planned to bolster support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026