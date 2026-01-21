Jagan Mohan Reddy to Launch New Padayatra Amid Allegations Against NDA Government

YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced plans for a new political walkathon, termed a padayatra, in approximately one-and-a-half years, citing deep concerns over what he calls the severe weakening of state institutions under the NDA coalition government.

Addressing local party representatives in Tadepalli, Reddy expressed growing dissatisfaction among the public with the current administration. He urged party members to unite in strengthening the party's presence in Eluru, anticipating the padayatra could commence in mid-2027.

Reddy outlined systemic failings in education, healthcare, and agriculture, emphasizing delayed welfare payments and inadequate support services. He criticized the government for privatising medical colleges and claimed the withdrawal of key agricultural aids. Weekly meetings with party workers are also planned to bolster support.

(With inputs from agencies.)